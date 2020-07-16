TCASH Trading Up 18.3% Over Last Week (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One TCASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, TCASH has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TCASH has a market capitalization of $201,441.86 and approximately $42,518.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TCASH Profile

TCASH (TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TCASH

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

