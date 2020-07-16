Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.26

Shares of Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $3.12. Technical Communications shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 7,300 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Technical Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 million, a PE ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

Technical Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

