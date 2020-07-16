Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $197.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.26.

TDOC opened at $221.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.92. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $237.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,133 shares of company stock worth $34,569,727. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.