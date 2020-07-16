Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GJNSY remained flat at $$20.72 during trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.28. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

