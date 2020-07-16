TENA Price Tops $0.0530 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. During the last week, TENA has traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TENA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. TENA has a market cap of $141,694.76 and $10,784.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.01898250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00185270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001048 BTC.

About TENA

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

