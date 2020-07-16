TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCEHY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. 2,870,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,408. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $645.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

