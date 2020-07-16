Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up to $1,516.80

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,477.60, but opened at $1,516.80. Tesla shares last traded at $1,514.33, with a volume of 10,828,740 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,001.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $657.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,042.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.86. The company has a market cap of $279.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,701.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total value of $115,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,717. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52,300.0% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $357,994,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $262,000,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

