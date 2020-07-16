Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 1.8% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Tetra Tech worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.79. 20,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,099. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $99.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TTEK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $795,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

