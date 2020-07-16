Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.81. 1,410,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,079,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

