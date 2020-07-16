Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is $0.28. Texas Roadhouse reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $1.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $72.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $39,224,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,162,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $24,644,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 253.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 762,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after acquiring an additional 546,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 77.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,085,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,826,000 after acquiring an additional 472,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

