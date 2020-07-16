The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stake Decreased by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group accounts for 2.2% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.21% of The Ensign Group worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of ENSG traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. 17,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,839. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

