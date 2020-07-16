The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FBSI traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 109. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.30. The First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

