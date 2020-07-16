The Voyager Token Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, AirSwap and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.01895684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00090073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00185848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00001005 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001043 BTC.

About The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/ . The Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Binance, Bithumb, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, AirSwap, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

