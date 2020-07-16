Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Trimmed by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $37,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.00. 640,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,439. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.42.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

