Tiaa Fsb Acquires 192,536 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,774,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,536 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 6.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,369,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.49. 10,044,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,762,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

