Tiaa Fsb Acquires 93,987 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,987 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,501,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,408,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,851,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,943,230. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.