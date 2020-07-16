Tiaa Fsb Boosts Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.29. The company had a trading volume of 929,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.12 and a 1-year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

