Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,794 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 15.61% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $93,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 162.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 29,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,255. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $59.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.