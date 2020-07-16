Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.36% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $33,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 121,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,146. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.20. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $126.00 and a 52-week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.