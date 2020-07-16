Tiaa Fsb Has $1.45 Billion Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,910,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,715 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 15.37% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,447,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS traded up $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,851. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.83.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.