Tiaa Fsb Has $143.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tiaa Fsb increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,928 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 5.39% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $143,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,155. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $115.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.