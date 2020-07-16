Tiaa Fsb Has $171.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.26% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $171,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 465,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.86. 65,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $172.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

