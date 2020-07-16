Tiaa Fsb Has $19.91 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,754 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.89% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.11. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,642. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $52.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.