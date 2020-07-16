Tiaa Fsb Has $40.06 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,486 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $99.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,032,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,112,006. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock worth $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

