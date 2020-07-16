Tiaa Fsb Has $427.62 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,401 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $427,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,936. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

