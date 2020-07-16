Tiaa Fsb Has $632.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,347,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.34% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $632,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 68,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 53,112 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 572,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.35. 1,961,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,972. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

