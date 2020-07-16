Tiaa Fsb Has $729.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,805,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,979 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.04% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $729,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 308,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,373,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.44. 8,658,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,729,484. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.