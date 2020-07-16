Tiaa Fsb Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $27,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.75. 662,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,690. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $179.45 and a 52-week high of $292.44.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

