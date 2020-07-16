Tiaa Fsb Purchases 99,788 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,788 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.30% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $44,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,399.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 56,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 53,170 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after buying an additional 217,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. 1,383,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.