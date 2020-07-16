Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,614,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.5% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 12.69% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $515,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,695,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,683,000 after purchasing an additional 95,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.05. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,499. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $212.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.448 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

