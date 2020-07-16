Tiaa Fsb Sells 15,606 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $29,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $6,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,445,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.90. 3,243,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,131,734. The stock has a market cap of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.97. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.