Tiaa Fsb Sells 240,289 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 1.75% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $555,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.95. 379,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,892. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

