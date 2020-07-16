Tiaa Fsb Sells 34,003 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 3.93% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $336,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 57.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, reaching $213.25. The company had a trading volume of 174,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,322. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.96 and its 200 day moving average is $194.88. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $226.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

