Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,598 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 190.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

