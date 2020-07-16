Tiaa Fsb Sells 45,332 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $169,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,719,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $197,782,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14,053.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,099,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,091,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,258,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after buying an additional 505,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.18. The stock had a trading volume of 302,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,149. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $188.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.08 and its 200 day moving average is $166.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.