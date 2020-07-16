Tierion Price Tops $0.0343 on Major Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $516,914.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046009 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.41 or 0.04983775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017420 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Tierion is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

