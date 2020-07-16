Titan Coin Trading Up 120.3% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 120.3% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $39,811.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002505 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 909,507,730 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.