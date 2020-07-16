Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TVTY. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.52. 428,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,012. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77. The company has a market cap of $604.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.18. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

