TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. ValuEngine upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,310 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.32. 4,792,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,092,173. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

