Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will announce sales of $204.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.46 million. Trex reported sales of $206.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year sales of $774.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $743.89 million to $803.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $860.71 million, with estimates ranging from $782.72 million to $906.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Trex by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Trex by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,663. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trex has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $135.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

