Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.46

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.46 and last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 211862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paula Green sold 16,833 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $639,654.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 1,400 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $65,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,622 shares of company stock worth $8,394,484 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

