U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Shares of USB traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 4,437,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,591,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.