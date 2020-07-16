U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.
Shares of USB traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $37.31. 4,437,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,591,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.
