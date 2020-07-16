U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 23,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,737,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591,881. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

