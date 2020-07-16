Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,454,000. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,622,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 70,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,199 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $4,873,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,000 shares of company stock worth $26,497,620 over the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.81 on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,653,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,716,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $45.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

