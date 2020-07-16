Ubiq Trading Up 10.2% Over Last Week (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubiq has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $5,325.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Pirl (PIRL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.