United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,827,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,010,000 after purchasing an additional 435,398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 913,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,016,000 after acquiring an additional 343,281 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,700,000 after acquiring an additional 321,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,128,000 after acquiring an additional 294,885 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $160.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,096. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $170.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

