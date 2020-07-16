United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,725,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in United Rentals by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.84. 657,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,096. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.28. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of United Rentals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.60.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

