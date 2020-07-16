UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $315.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $341.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.96.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $304.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.84. The company has a market capitalization of $288.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,674,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.