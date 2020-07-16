UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.25-16.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.38. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.25-16.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.42.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.62 on Wednesday, hitting $300.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $292.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $2.12. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.