University of Chicago Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

University of Chicago purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. Hasbro accounts for about 12.2% of University of Chicago’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. 449,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,565. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.